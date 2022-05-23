Video: Nikhat Zareen expresses views over girls wearing hijab in public places

New Delhi: Indian boxers Nikhat Zareen on Monday expressed her views on girls wearing hijab in public places.

In an interview, replying to a question on the hijab row, she said, “It is totally their choice. I can’t comment on their choice. If they want to wear hijab and follow religion, it’s their personal choice. I don’t have any problem with them wearing hijabs. After all, it’s their own choice. I am okay with that”.

Hijab row

The row that was triggered after hijab-wearing students of Udupi Government Pre-University College were denied permission to attend classes.

Later, the controversy spread across the state.

Ultimately, the matter reached the Karnataka high court. After hearing the case, the court upheld the hijab ban in schools and colleges terming that it is not a essential religious practice in Islam.

As Muslims were not satisfied with the court’s decision, they knocked at the doors of Supreme Court.

Nikhat Zareen reveals her next goal

A few days back, Nikhat Zareen revealed her next goal. She said that her next goal is to enter the 50 kg category for the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Recently, she registered a dominating 5-0 victory in the final. Following the win, she become the fifth boxer to win gold medal for the country at the World Boxing Championships.

Other four boxers who had won gold medals for the country at the World Boxing Championships are,