Nikhil Kumaraswamy slams Karnataka govt over IPL final venue shift

Bengaluru: Janata Dal (Secular) youth wing state unit president Nikhil Kumaraswamy strongly criticised the Karnataka government over the reported shifting of the Indian Premier League (IPL) final match from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad, alleging that political interference and excessive demand for VIP passes led to the situation.

Speaking to reporters, Nikhil claimed that the overenthusiasm of elected representatives for free tickets and VVIP access had damaged Bengaluru’s reputation as a major sporting destination. Taking a sarcastic dig at the ruling establishment, he said, “Congratulations to the state leaders who gifted the IPL final to Ahmedabad.”

The JD(S) leader stated that stadiums are meant for genuine cricket fans and not for VIP culture. According to him, pressure exerted by some legislators for complimentary passes tarnished the image and prestige of the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Nikhil further alleged that irresponsible behaviour by a section of influential individuals, who treated the stadium like a personal ticket counter, not only cost Bengaluru an important cricket match but also hurt the city’s national standing.

He said the decision taken by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) should serve as a warning for the state government to avoid unnecessary interference in sports administration.

The controversy comes amid growing discussions over VIP access and management issues surrounding major sporting events in the state. However, sources indicated that legislators from all three major political parties, including the JD(S), were also among those seeking passes from the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), adding a political twist to the issue.