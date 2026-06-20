Nikhil Kumaraswamy to lead padayatra against Bidadi township

Bengaluru: The opposition to the proposed Bidadi Township project is set to intensify with Janata Dal (Secular) Youth Wing State President Nikhil Kumaraswamy leading a massive padayatra on Sunday, June 21, demanding protection of agricultural land and the rights of farmers.

The padayatra is expected to witness the participation of thousands of farmers from villages likely to be affected by the township project. The march will begin at 9 am from Anchipura village and pass through eight villages before culminating in a public meeting at Hosur.

This isn’t just a march. It’s a fight for our survival.



Our land is our mother. It’s the sweat of our farmers and the blood of our workers. Today, under the guise of a "Township," a massive ₹33,562 crore real estate scam is trying to snatch away what is rightfully ours. We… pic.twitter.com/0WZdGJV44y — Nikhil Kumar (@Nikhil_Kumar_k) June 17, 2026

According to organisers, the route will cover Anchipura Colony, Bannigiri, Marevegowdanadoddi, Gunduthopu, Gollahalli, Kodipalya and other villages before reaching Hosur. Farmers, local residents and JDS workers from Ramanagara district are expected to join the protest march in large numbers.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy said the movement is aimed at safeguarding the interests of farmers who fear losing their agricultural lands and livelihoods because of the proposed township development.

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“Our land is our right. This struggle is to protect the lives of farmers and preserve agricultural activities. Farmers from villages including Anchipura, Bannigiri and Gollahalli deserve justice,” he said.

The proposed Bidadi Township project has triggered concern among several farming communities, who argue that large-scale acquisition of fertile land could adversely impact agriculture and rural livelihoods. Farmer groups have been demanding that the government reconsider the project and hold wider consultations with affected landowners.

The padayatra is being projected by the JDS as a major farmers’ movement and is expected to put political pressure on the state government over the controversial project.

The public meeting scheduled at Hosur after the march is likely to witness participation from senior JDS leaders, local representatives and farmer organisations, who are expected to outline their future course of action against the township proposal.