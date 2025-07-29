Nimisha Priya’s death sentence stands, MEA denies reprieve reports

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), on Tuesday, July 29, denied reports that Indian nurse Nimisha Priya, who is facing a death sentence in Yemen, has been reprieved.

The previous day, the office of the Indian Grand Mufti alleged that her death sentence had been revoked. “The death sentence of Nimisha Priya, which was previously suspended, has been overturned. A high-level meeting held in Sanaa decided to cancel the death sentence that was temporarily suspended earlier, completely,” said a statement released.

Hailing from Kerala’s Palakkad district, the 38-year-old nurse moved to Yemen in 2008 for a better future. She entered into a business partnership with a Yemeni citizen, Talal Abdo Mahdi. Both jointly ran a clinic in the capital city of Sanaa. However, things soon soured after Mahdi claimed he was her husband and repeatedly abused and assaulted her. He confiscated her passport, preventing her from returning to India.

Desperate to return home, Nimisha Priya attempted to sedate Mahdi in 2017. But the Yemeni citizen died after a suspected drug overdose.

She was arrested in 2018 and sentenced to death by a Yemeni court in 2020. Her execution was scheduled to take place on July 16, which was later postponed after the intervention of the Indian Grand Mufti Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliyar.

Aboobacker Musliyar contacted Sufi leader Sheikh Habib Umar bin Hafiz, who reached out to Mahdi’s family to negotiate the blood money and a possible pardon.