Nimrit Kaur’s per episode earnings in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is about to begin filming in Romania. All the 12 confirmed contestants are set to fly out on May 22.

Contestants’ salaries is another major topic of interest among Khatron Ke Khiladi fans every season and this year is no different. Viewers are curious to know who is getting how much and which contestant is holding the tag of the highest paid contestant of the season.

In this write-up, let’s have a look at Nimrit Kaur Ahulwali’s earnings.

Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Earnings

TV actress Nimrit Kaur, known for her stint in Bigg Boss 16, is one of the most interesting contestants this season. In BB 16, Nimrit was among the highest-paid, earning Rs 8 lakhs per week, which is Rs 4 lakhs per episode.

For Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, given her popularity and her strong association with Colors TV, Nimrit is expected to charge around Rs 5 to 6 lakhs per episode. This could total up to Rs 10 to 12 lakhs per week.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Highest Paid Contestant

Asim Riaz is rumored to be the highest-paid contestant this season, with earnings between Rs 15 to 20 lakhs per week. Abhishek Kumar and Shalin Bhanot are also among the top earners.

