NIMS official accused in Rs 2.7 crore land scam in Hyderabad; Court orders FIR

Hyderabad: A city court directed the Banjara Hills police to investigate a land fraud case involving a senior Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) hospital official and the former president of a prominent cooperative housing society.

Dr Vietla Sree Ramulu, a doctor based in Rajahmundry, filed a complaint alleging he was cheated into paying Rs 2.7 crore for a plot that was later announced to be illegal.

Ramulu first approached the police on April 22, accusing Dr N Lakshmi Bhaskar, who is the deputy superintendent at NIMS and G Siddaiah, a former president of Sri Venkateswara Co-operative House Building Society, of cheating, criminal conspiracy and breach of trust. However, police did not take any action, prompting Ramulu to seek judicial action.

The land is located in MLA Colony in Banjara Hills. It was allegedly sold to Ramulu at a discounted rate, with claims that it belonged to the society and had a market value of Rs 5 crore. Payments were made through various methods, and the plot was registered in his name in 2020. However, an enquiry in 2021 revealed the land was ineligible for sale, and the registration was cancelled in 2022.

The complainant alleges the accused threatened him when he demanded a refund. The court has now ordered the police to file an FIR under multiple charges, including cheating and criminal intimidation, as Dr Ramulu is seeking justice and accountability.