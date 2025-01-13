NIMS performs heart transplant surgery on woman in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The doctors at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) successfully performed a heart transplant surgery on a 29-year-old woman battling a severe heart condition known as dilated cardiomyopathy.
Sheikh Shanaz, who is a resident of Eturunagaram in the Mulugu district, had been suffering from complications in her left ventricle for the past two years.
As her condition worsened over time, doctors recommended a heart transplant as the only viable solution to save her life.
Registered with Jeevandan Trust for heart transplant surgery in Hyderabad
The patient was registered with the Jeevandan Trust, a government initiative aimed at promoting organ donation and facilitating transplants. Through this program, a donor heart was identified from a brain-dead patient at Yashoda Hospitals in Secunderabad.
On Wednesday, a medical team led by Dr. Amareswara Rao, head of the Cardiothoracic Department at NIMS, performed the complex surgery.
Hyderabad’s NIMS perform cost-free treatment under Aarogyasri Scheme
Heart transplant surgeries usually cost between Rs 20 to Rs 30 lakh in private hospitals.
However, under the Telangana government’s Aarogyasri scheme, all expenses related to the surgery were fully covered.