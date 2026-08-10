NIMS to offer free heart surgeries for children in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) will provide completely free heart surgeries to children from August 13.

The surgeries will be conducted under the leadership of Prof Amareshwar, Head of the Cardio-Thoracic Surgery Department at NIMS. Doctors from London, paediatric cardiac surgeon Dr Ramana Tannashuneni and a team of technical experts will assist in the specialised procedures.

Free heart surgery programme at NIMS in Hyderabad

According to NIMS Director Prof Rahul Devraj, the hospital has been conducting the free heart surgery programme every year for the past five years. This year’s programme will begin on August 13.

Children will be assessed through a walk-in system. After the required medical tests, children who need surgery will receive the procedures free of cost. Parents of eligible children do not need to take a prior appointment. They can directly approach NIMS during the specified hours.

Parents can visit the CT Surgery office on the first floor of the old block at NIMS, Punjagutta, Hyderabad.

Visitors can visit from Monday to Saturday between 8 am and 2 pm. For further details, they can call 040-2348-9025. Parents are advised to bring previous medical tests and old medical reports, if available.