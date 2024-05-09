NIN Hyderabad warns of health risks posed by protein supplements

The experts have advised individuals to meet their protein requirements through a balanced diet without relying on supplements

Published: 9th May 2024

Hyderabad: The National Institute of Nutrition has recently updated its dietary guidelines, advising both the general public and athletes against the consumption of protein supplements. The advisory is based on the latest research and highlights concerns regarding added sugars, artificial sweeteners, and flavours commonly found in protein powders that are not recommended for regular intake. 

According to the reports, whey protein, a common ingredient in these supplements, is high in branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs). Recent studies suggest that excessive BCAAs could raise the risk of non-communicable diseases (NCDs). The research emphasises the importance of balancing protein intake with other macronutrients and suggests that high levels of protein consumption, especially through supplements, may pose risks rather than benefits. 

Furthermore, the research shows that dietary protein supplementation only slightly improves muscle strength and size during resistance exercise training (RET) in healthy adults; consuming more than 1.6 g/kg per day of protein does not yield additional benefits in RET-induced muscle gains.

