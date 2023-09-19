Nine drown in four Bihar districts in last 24 hours

Patna: At least nine people were drowned in the last 24 hours in four districts of Bihar, said officials on Tuesday.

Two minor cousins were drowned during the immersion of Lord Ganesha idol in Nalanda district on Tuesday. The tragic incident occurred in Sosandi village under Rohui block. Following the incident, the devotional prayers and ‘puja’ turned into mourning in the village.

The victims are identified as Julie Kumari (10) and Jyoti Kumari (8). They along with three other minor girls went into Dominia pond for the immersion of Lord Gauri Ganesh.

While immersing, they did not realize the depth of the pond and started drowning. The locals jumped into the pond and managed to save three girls but failed to save Julie and Jyoti.

The local police reached the spot and sent the bodies for the post-mortem. Further investigation is underway.

Earlier, three persons drowned in Muzaffarpur, three in neighbouring Samastipur and one in Munger district in the last 24 hours.

In Muzaffarpur, a group of people went to a local pond for the immersion of Ganesh idol and three of them drowned.

In Samastipur, three persons were taking bath at Sirsi Ghat located on the bank of Ganga river and drowned.

In Munger, a 14-year-old boy was drowned in the Ganga River at Shankarpur Ghat under Mufassil police station on Monday evening.