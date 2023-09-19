Nine drown in four Bihar districts in last 24 hours

Two minor cousins were drowned during the immersion of Lord Ganesha idol in Nalanda district on Tuesday.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 19th September 2023 1:21 pm IST
Telangana: Man drowns in Dindi project while taking selfie
Representational Image

Patna: At least nine people were drowned in the last 24 hours in four districts of Bihar, said officials on Tuesday.

Two minor cousins were drowned during the immersion of Lord Ganesha idol in Nalanda district on Tuesday. The tragic incident occurred in Sosandi village under Rohui block. Following the incident, the devotional prayers and ‘puja’ turned into mourning in the village.

The victims are identified as Julie Kumari (10) and Jyoti Kumari (8). They along with three other minor girls went into Dominia pond for the immersion of Lord Gauri Ganesh.

MS Education Academy

While immersing, they did not realize the depth of the pond and started drowning. The locals jumped into the pond and managed to save three girls but failed to save Julie and Jyoti.

Also Read
Five children drown in two separate incidents in Uttar Pradesh

The local police reached the spot and sent the bodies for the post-mortem. Further investigation is underway.

Earlier, three persons drowned in Muzaffarpur, three in neighbouring Samastipur and one in Munger district in the last 24 hours.

In Muzaffarpur, a group of people went to a local pond for the immersion of Ganesh idol and three of them drowned.

In Samastipur, three persons were taking bath at Sirsi Ghat located on the bank of Ganga river and drowned.

In Munger, a 14-year-old boy was drowned in the Ganga River at Shankarpur Ghat under Mufassil police station on Monday evening.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 19th September 2023 1:21 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button