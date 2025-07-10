Nine inspectors transferred in Cyberabad commissionerate

Hyderabad: Cyberabad commissioner of police Avinash Mohanty on Wednesday, July 9, transferred nine inspectors in the commissionerate.

The list of transferred inspectors is as follows G Guruvaiah – SHO Genome Valley, S Sudheer Krishna – SHO Suraram, J Upender Rao – Economic Offences Wing, C Satish Kumar – SHO Bachupally, Ch Dhanunjaya – DI Raidurgam, P Kiran – DI Medchal, A Ravi Kumar – CCS Balanagar and S Bharath Kumar – Traffic Administration.

This is a fresh set of transfers in the Cyberabad commissionerate. Last week, 10 inspectors were transferred in the commissionerate.

The Station House Officers (SHOs) who were transferred include P. Rajeshm, who was posted to CCS Rajendranagar; K. Venkata Subba Rao, posted as SHO Kukatpally; K. Kranthi Kumar, posted to CCRB Cyberabad; and P. Shiva Prasad, posted as SHO Miyapur.

Similarly, Rahul Dev was posted to CSW Cyberabad, A Prashanth posted as SHO Alwal, P Srinivas Rao was posted as SHO Balanagar, N Suresh was posted as DI Bachupally and P Yadaiah Goud was posted to CSW Cyberabad.