10 inspectors transferred in Cyberabad commissionerate

The transfers were made on administrative grounds.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 4th July 2025 1:57 pm IST
A picture depicting transfers used for representational purpose
Representational image

Hyderabad: Cyberabad commissioner of police Avinash Mohanty on Thursday, July 3 issued transfer orders for 10 inspectors.

The transfers were made on administrative grounds. The list of transferred inspectors is as follows

The Station House Officers (SHO) who were transferred include P Rajeshm, who was posted to CCS Rajendranagar, K Venkata Subba Rao, posted as SHO Kukatpally, K Kranthi Kumar posted to CCRB Cyberabad, and P Shiva Prasad posted as SHO Miyapur.

MS Creative School

Similarly, Rahul Dev was posted to CSW Cyberabad, A Prashanth posted as SHO Alwal, P Srinivas Rao was posted as SHO Balanagar, N Suresh was posted as DI Bachupally and P Yadaiah Goud was posted to CSW Cyberabad.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 4th July 2025 1:57 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button