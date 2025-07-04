10 inspectors transferred in Cyberabad commissionerate

Hyderabad: Cyberabad commissioner of police Avinash Mohanty on Thursday, July 3 issued transfer orders for 10 inspectors.

The transfers were made on administrative grounds. The list of transferred inspectors is as follows

The Station House Officers (SHO) who were transferred include P Rajeshm, who was posted to CCS Rajendranagar, K Venkata Subba Rao, posted as SHO Kukatpally, K Kranthi Kumar posted to CCRB Cyberabad, and P Shiva Prasad posted as SHO Miyapur.

Similarly, Rahul Dev was posted to CSW Cyberabad, A Prashanth posted as SHO Alwal, P Srinivas Rao was posted as SHO Balanagar, N Suresh was posted as DI Bachupally and P Yadaiah Goud was posted to CSW Cyberabad.