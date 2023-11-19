Nine-month-old child, mother electrocuted in Bengaluru

The mother and child were returning from Tamil Nadu to Bengaluru. The live wire was lying on the roadside.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th November 2023 9:04 pm IST
Hyderabad: Women electrocuted while taking down dried clothes in Uppal
Representative Image

In a freak incident, a woman and her nine-month-old baby girl died after they came in touch with a live wire in Whitefield in Bengaluru on Sunday, November 19.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

According to the police, the incident took place early morning when 23-year-old Soundarya along with her daughter Suviksha were returning from Tamil Nadu to Bengaluru. The live wire was lying on the footpath. Both died instantly.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Couple electrocuted by water pump switch in Bandlaguda

In a statement to the press, Whitefield’s deputy commissioner of police said that an investigation has been initiated. Three BESCOM officials are being interrogated.

MS Education Academy

Soundarya is survived by her husband who works in a private firm. The couple belongs to Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu.

In September last year, a girl died due to electrocution after slipping on a waterlogged road in rain-hit Bengaluru, following which, her family filed a complaint against Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM)

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th November 2023 9:04 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button