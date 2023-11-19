Nine-month-old child, mother electrocuted in Bengaluru

In a freak incident, a woman and her nine-month-old baby girl died after they came in touch with a live wire in Whitefield in Bengaluru on Sunday, November 19.

According to the police, the incident took place early morning when 23-year-old Soundarya along with her daughter Suviksha were returning from Tamil Nadu to Bengaluru. The live wire was lying on the footpath. Both died instantly.

In a statement to the press, Whitefield’s deputy commissioner of police said that an investigation has been initiated. Three BESCOM officials are being interrogated.

Soundarya is survived by her husband who works in a private firm. The couple belongs to Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu.

In September last year, a girl died due to electrocution after slipping on a waterlogged road in rain-hit Bengaluru, following which, her family filed a complaint against Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM)