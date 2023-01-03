Nine new GHMC open gyms to come up in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) which is in the process of enhancing the city’s infrastructure will now set up nine more open gyms based on the positive feedback received from citizens.

The civic body has opened 137 open gyms where equipment worth lakhs of rupees were installed to encourage people to live a healthy lifestyle.

The health initiative in the city benefits around 45,000 people which cannot be seen in other metropolitan cities in the country.

According to GHMC, the initiative must not be considered social or public infrastructure, but as measures taken to help people of the city lead a healthy life.

GHMC’s target is to establish over 146 open gyms across the city, of which 137 are made available to the public and 9 are in various stages of development.

Of the total number of open gyms established by GHMC, 23 are located in LB Nagar, 18 in Charminar, 30 in Khairtabad, and 24 in Serilingampally- of which 23 have been completed and one would be opened soon.

35 open gyms have been opened in Kukatpally and works of 5 of 14 in Secunderabad have been completed.