Nipah virus breaks out again – Know its symptoms

The Nipah scare has returned to Kerala as the state’s Kozhikode reported four cases of the virus, with two fatalities. In light of this, it is crucial to understand how Nipah virus spreads, and its symptoms.

Following the detection of positive cases, Kerala Health Minister Veena George informed the state assembly that a team of NIV Pune officials and epidemiological experts from Chennai will arrive in Kozhikode.

How Does the Virus Spread?

Nipah virus infection is primarily a zoonotic disease transmitted from animals to humans. Additionally, it can spread through contaminated food or direct contact.

Fruit bats are the primary carriers, but it can also spread through other animals like pigs, goats, horses, dogs, and cats. Person-to-person transmission via bodily fluids is also possible, as well as through food contaminated by an infected animal.

Symptoms of Nipah Virus

Nipah virus infections range from asymptomatic cases to acute respiratory infections and fatal encephalitis. The incubation period is 5-14 days after exposure.

Symptoms include

Fever Headache Muscle pain Vomiting Sore throat Drowsiness Dizziness, etc

Diagnosis of the virus can be done using various bodily fluids, including nasal or throat swabs, cerebrospinal fluid, urine samples, and blood samples.

As there is no vaccine or specific medication available for the virus, treatment focuses on managing the symptoms. The fatality rate is estimated to be between 40-75 percent.