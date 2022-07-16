NIRF Ranking 2022: 6 DU colleges among top 10 in India, JMI ranking improves

New Delhi: The colleges of Delhi University (DU) have dominated the latest rankings released by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2022 National Ranking for higher educational institutions across the country.

As per the NIRF Rankings 2022 released on Friday by the Union Ministry of Education, DU’s Miranda House College as well as the Hindu College have been selected as the first and the second top educational institutions respectively across the country. Overall, six colleges from DU are selected among the top 10 colleges across the country.

DU’s Lady Shri Ram College has bagged the fifth place among the top 10 colleges across the country. At the seventh place is the Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College and the famous Kirori Mal College is at the tenth place, both of these colleges are afffiliated with DU.

DU has not been able to register its name in the top 10 universities across the country despite best performance by the colleges affiliated to it.

DU has been ranked 13th in the top ranked universities across the country. However, universities like Jamia Millia Islamia and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) have registered splendid achievements in the top ranked universities across the country. The names of both these universities were dragged into many controversies. Despite this, there was no adverse impact on the academic talent of these institutions.

Under the top ranked universities category, the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, has been declared as the best university in the country while JNU became the second best varsity in India. At the same time, JMI has now become the third top university in the country.

These universities have achieved this ranking in the NIRF-2022 National Ranking for Universities released by the Ministry of Education.

The Union Education Ministry said that the NIRF ranking is determined on the basis of several parameters such as the graduation outcomes of various higher educational institutions, teacher-student ratio, research and professional practice in universities and other higher educational institutions, teaching, learning and resources, outreach and inclusivity. At present, NIRF is the highest such ranking accorded by the Union government which is deemed the highest accepted ranking for educational institutions across the country.

NIRF has been constituted for the national rankings of the universities, engineering institutes, medical education institutions, management, pharmacy and law institutes.

IIT Madras has been adjudged the top educational institution in India in the overall ranking of all higher educational institutions across the country. The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in New Delhi ranks the first educational institution in the country in the field of medical education.

According to the Union Ministry of Education, IIT Madras is the country’s best educational institute in the field of engineering. IIT Madras tops in both NIRF Overall Ranking and Engineering Ranking.

IIT Delhi has been declared the second best educational institute in the country in the field of engineering followed by IIT Bombay at third place, IIT Kanpur at fourth place and IIT Kharagpur at fifth place.