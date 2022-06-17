Nirmal Minority Junior college closed, Govt failed to pay rent

Hyderabad: The Siasat daily had warned that the owners of Telangana minority residential schools and colleges may lock up their properties if the government failed to release their rents.

The apprehension expressed in the warning turned into reality when the owner of Telangana minority residential Junior College at Nirmal locked up the building preventing the students and staff entry. More than 450 students were prevented from entering into the college which forced them to remain outside the building.

The closure of the college building is the result of the government’s failure to release the building rent as the Department of Minority Welfare had failed to act on time which resulted in this situation.

According to information, the owner of the college building in Nirmal had served a notice to TMREIS demanding therein to vacate the premises forthwith. According to the owner, neither the rent was released nor a reply to his notice was given which forced him to take this drastic action.

M B Shafiullah, Secretary TMREIS said that the incident is being looked into and a solution will be found within a week. He said that after the receipt of notice from the owner the shifting of the college was started. However, due to non opening of the colleges the shifting was not carried out.

According to a report, the owners of the buildings in twin cities and across the districts were not paid rent for 11 months which is a cause of worry to them. It is likely that the owners of the residential schools may also lock up their buildings if they are not paid their rents.

The report said that all those who had handed over their properties to TMREIS are planning to form their association to enable them to make representation with the TMREIS and the Department of Minority Affairs officials to struggle collectively in case their demands for the rents are not being addressed.