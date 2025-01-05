Nirmal set to launch first-ever numaish inspired by Hyderabad’s exhibition

Hyderabad: Nirmal is all set to launch its first-ever numaish, a grand exhibition inspired by the annual event held in Hyderabad.

The three-day event will be inaugurated today at the Mini NTR Stadium and is aimed at showcasing Nirmal’s unique identity, cultural heritage, and artistic excellence.

Celebration of Nirmal’s rich heritage

Nirmal’s numaish will serve as a vibrant platform for artisans, artists, and local communities to come together and celebrate the district’s illustrious traditions.

The exhibition will highlight Nirmal’s famed attractions, including its ancient forts, the historic Burj, and the world-renowned Nirmal toys.

Moreover, there will be captivating dance performances by renowned artists, melodious songs, dramatic plays by school students, exciting games for children, and insightful discussions about Nirmal’s history.

Key amenities, such as drinking water stations, medical assistance, and clean surroundings, have been given the highest priority. The venue will also feature selfie points with an “I Love Nirmal” prop.

To maintain safety, a control room with 24/7 CCTV surveillance and a dedicated visitor support team will be in place.

In order to avoid congestion during the event, efficient traffic management and smooth entry and exit points have been emphasized.

Drawing inspiration from Hyderabad’s exhibition aka numaish

While Nirmal embarks on its inaugural Numaish, Hyderabad’s All India Industrial Exhibition (AIIE), famously known as Numaish, has already kicked off on January 3.

The inauguration, delayed from its usual January 1 opening due to national mourning, marks the beginning of this year’s numaish in the city, which will run until February 15.

Hyderabad’s numaish blends shopping with entertainment, featuring over 2,200 stalls offering everything from crockery and garments to handicrafts and upholstery.

The event also includes food stalls offering local delicacies, joyrides for children, and special days dedicated to women and children.

Robust security measures, including an on-site police station, CCTV surveillance, and fire safety protocols, ensure visitor safety.