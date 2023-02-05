Nirmal woman dies in Saudi Arabia; Body to be repatriated

Jeddah: A Telangana woman who recently joined her son in Saudi Arabia to spend some time and also perform Umrah has died.

83-year-old Sabira Begum of Islampura street in Nirmal district died of cardiac arrest amid the cold weather conditions in Al Khobar in Saudi Arabia on Thursday evening.

Suddenly Sabira felt unease and fell unconscious and was rushed to King Fahad Specialty Hospital known as Imam Abdurahman Bin Faisal University Hospital in Al Khobar where she was admitted and succumbed immediately, according to family sources.

The deceased came to join her son Aqeel Ahmed Khan who is working in Saudi Arabia and a process began with the help of noted social worker Nass Shoukkat to repatriate the dead body back home for burial in her native place in Nirmal.