Nirmal worker dies in Dubai; Family seeks help to bring back body

Hyderabad: The family of a migrant worker from Telangana’s Nirmal district has appealed to the state and Union governments to help repatriate his mortal remains after he died under mysterious circumstances in Dubai.

The deceased, identified as Durgam Laxman, a native of Petharp village in Kadam mandal, had been living and working in Dubai for the past 18 years. According to his family, he had been employed as an office boy with the same company and had not returned to India for the last nine years.

Laxman reportedly died suddenly on July 7, leaving his family in deep distress. His wife, Durgam Sattavva, approached the Nirmal District Collector’s office seeking government assistance to bring his body back to their native village.

Speaking to officials, Sattavva said the family is unable to bear the expenses involved in repatriating the body, including embalming, coffin, air cargo and transportation charges. She also stated that Laxman’s original passport is currently not available, further complicating the process.

She submitted her representation to Assistant Labour Commissioner Ippa Muthyam Reddy and Swadesh Parikipandla, a member of the Telangana NRI Advisory Committee.

Officials promise action

Responding to the appeal, Swadesh Parikipandla said efforts would be made to secure assistance from the Ministry of External Affairs, the Telangana government and the Indian Consulate in Dubai. He said financial aid would be sought through the Indian Community Welfare Fund (ICWF) to facilitate the repatriation of Laxman’s mortal remains.

Assistant Labour Commissioner Ippa Muthyam Reddy also assured the family that support would be extended to ensure the continuation of education for Laxman’s three children, including one son and two daughters.

Meanwhile, the family has expressed doubts over the circumstances surrounding Laxman’s death. According to them, he had earlier become involved in a dispute related to an alleged hundi (informal money transfer) transaction with an acquaintance from Telangana. They claimed the incident affected his reputation at his workplace, prompting him to resign from his job.

Family members further alleged that Laxman had been struggling with emotional distress and alcohol addiction in recent months and had stopped contacting them regularly.

They said municipal workers reportedly found him lying unconscious by a roadside and shifted him to a hospital. The family was informed of his death only three days later, raising questions about the circumstances leading to his demise.

The family has urged the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the death and expedite the process of bringing Laxman’s body back to India.