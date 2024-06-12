Nirmala Sitharaman assumes charge as Finance Minister

Published: 12th June 2024 3:11 pm IST
New Delhi: BJP MP Nirmala Sitharaman assumes charge as Finance Minister, at the South Block, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: BJP MP Nirmala Sitharaman greets others as she assumes charge as Finance Minister, at the South Block, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: BJP MP Nirmala Sitharaman being felicitated as she assumes charge as Finance Minister, at the South Block, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: BJP MP Nirmala Sitharaman assumes charge as Finance Minister, at the South Block, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

