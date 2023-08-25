Nirmala Sitharaman at B20 Summit India 2023

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th August 2023 11:23 pm IST
1 2 3 4Next page
Nirmala Sitharaman at B20 Summit India 2023
New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses at a special plenary session on Key Priorities for Sustained Global Economic Recovery at B20 Summit India 2023, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

1 2 3 4Next page
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th August 2023 11:23 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button