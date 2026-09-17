Nirmala Sitharaman moved by M S Subbulakshmi’s legacy

Bengaluru: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was visibly moved while attending a special musical programme organised in Bengaluru on Wednesday, September 16, to commemorate the 110th birth anniversary of legendary Carnatic vocalist and Bharat Ratna M.S. Subbulakshmi.

The emotional moment came as Subbulakshmi’s great-granddaughters, S. Aishwarya and S. Soundarya, presented a musical recital during the commemorative event. Sitharaman, who was listening to the performance, appeared deeply touched by the rendition. After the concert, she personally went up to the two singers and congratulated them.

Addressing the gathering, Sitharaman spoke about the enduring influence of Subbulakshmi and the spiritual character of Carnatic music. She said devotion formed the fundamental essence of the Carnatic tradition and highlighted the ability of Subbulakshmi’s music to connect people across India’s linguistic and cultural diversity.

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“Devotion is the fundamental essence of the Carnatic music tradition. M.S. Subbulakshmi’s singing had the remarkable ability to bring together India’s different languages and cultural traditions,” Sitharaman said.

She also recalled Subbulakshmi’s association with Mahatma Gandhi and the famous bhajan ‘Hari Tum Haro’, which the legendary singer had performed for him.

Recalling the circumstances surrounding the rendition, Sitharaman said Subbulakshmi had put in considerable effort to learn the bhajan with the correct pronunciation. She said the singer had worked throughout the night to perfect the pronunciation and recalled that Gandhi himself wished to hear the bhajan in Subbulakshmi’s voice.

The minister said such episodes reflected not only Subbulakshmi’s exceptional musical discipline but also her deep commitment to devotional music.

The Bengaluru programme brought together music lovers and admirers of the legendary vocalist to mark the milestone anniversary. The recital by her great-granddaughters offered a direct musical connection to Subbulakshmi’s legacy, while Sitharaman’s interaction with the singers added an emotional dimension to the tribute.

Subbulakshmi remains one of the most celebrated figures in Indian classical music, with her renditions of devotional compositions having reached audiences far beyond the traditional Carnatic music community. The anniversary programme sought to remember her contribution through music and reflections on her artistic and cultural legacy.