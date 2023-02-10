Nirmala Sitharaman takes on Congress, Mamata Banerjee in Lok Sabha

Responding to the Opposition's charge that allocation for minorities' welfare had been reduced, Sitharaman criticised the Congress for the 1983 Nellie (Assam) massacre, when Indira Gandhi was the prime minister.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 10th February 2023 8:47 pm IST
Inflation 'manageable' at 7.4 percent, love to see it down to 4 percent : Sitharaman
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during her reply on the discussion on the Union Budget in Lok Sabha on Friday, slammed the Congress and also took on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while imitating her “chhi-chhi” jibe.

Responding to the Opposition’s charge that allocation for minorities’ welfare had been reduced, Sitharaman criticised the Congress for the 1983 Nellie (Assam) massacre, when Indira Gandhi was the prime minister.

She took on the Congress by asking “when huge budget allocation was made for minorities that year, how did that incident happen?”

Also Read
Regulators will do their job on Adani issue: FM Sitharaman

Sitharaman also referred to the anti-Sikh riots of 1984.

“Nellie chi, chi, chi… What happened in Nellie, that should be condemned with chi, chi, chi just like Mamata Banerjee’s poem,” she said.

Mamata’s ‘chhi-chhi’ remark was during the agitations against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, in a public rally.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 10th February 2023 8:47 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button