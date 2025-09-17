Nirmala Sitharaman to attend CII summit in Vishakapatnam

Amaravati: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will attend a CII business summit on Global Capability Centres at Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, the CII said.

Sitharaman will participate in the ‘Special Ministerial Plenary and Report Back’. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is also expected to attend.

The summit will focus on emerging trends, criteria for decision makers when selecting a city or state, and state policy formulation in attracting Global Capability Centres (GCCs), said CII.

Also Read GST reforms are huge victory for every Indian citizen: Nirmala Sitharaman

The summit aims to bring together policy makers from Central and state governments, leaders from the GCC sector, and other key stakeholders to facilitate knowledge exchange and chart a strategic path for enhanced GCC engagement in states, CII added.