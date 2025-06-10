Nischay Malhan aka Triggered Insaan gets married, pics leaked

Mumbai: Popular YouTuber Nischay Malhan aka Triggered Insaan has finally tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Ruchika Rathore on June 9. Nischay, who is also the elder brother of Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Fukra Insaan a.k.a. Abhishek Malhan, hasn’t officially shared wedding updates on Instagram yet. However, several dreamy photos and fun-filled videos from their big day and pre-wedding functions have already gone viral online.

The much-loved YouTube star married his long-time partner and fellow content creator Ruchika in an intimate ceremony at the luxurious ITC Hotels, Tavleen, Chail in Himachal Pradesh. The couple kept things low-key and close-knit, yet full of warmth and celebration. Nischay had previously announced the wedding date in one of his YouTube videos, making fans eagerly wait for the moment.

In one of the most adorable pictures from the wedding, Nischay’s mother is seen posing proudly with her son dressed in full Dulha swag.

A now-viral video from their haldi ceremony shows the couple vibing to Mahesh Babu’s peppy hit ‘Kurchi Madathapetti’.

Nischay Malhan aka Triggered Insaan & Ruchika ki Shadi🥹🤍🌻 pic.twitter.com/wf0DGqid96 — Shyam 💫 ( Parody ) (@PGShyamm) June 8, 2025

Nischay and Ruchika’s Journey

Nischay and Ruchika got officially engaged in December 2024. As per reports, the couple has been together since 2018, and their journey from college sweethearts to content-creating partners has been heartwarming.

About Nischay Malhan

Nischay Malhan is a well-known digital creator who rose to fame as Triggered Insaan on YouTube. A computer engineer by degree, Nischay pursued his studies at IIT Delhi, later working in an MNC. It was during his second job that he began experimenting with YouTube. From gaming videos to Minecraft content, his humorous and relatable style quickly caught on, making him one of India’s top YouTubers.

Who is Ruchika Rathore?

Now coming to Nischay’s better half — Ruchika Rathore is also a popular face in the digital space. A content creator herself, Ruchika is admired for her stylish fashion sense and engaging videos. She defines herself as a ‘video creator’ on Instagram and has a loyal fanbase of 1.4 million followers. Whether it’s aesthetic reels or relatable content, Ruchika is already a favourite among Gen Z and millennial audiences.