Nismo dismayed over cancellation of Formula E races in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Nissan Motorsport & Customising Company (NISMO) has expressed its disappointment over the cancellation of Formula E in the city.

Last year, during this time, Hyderabad witnessed the Formula E frenzy, with the cars vrooming on the track. However, this year the race was cancelled as it was supposed to take place around the Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat.

The car tuning company lamented the development in an Instagram post on Sunday, February 25, stating: “Hyderabad, we are so disappointed we won’t get to race in you’re beautiful city this season. We are so disappointed that we don’t want you to miss out.”

Also Read Man from Odisha held for selling ganja chocolates in Hyderabad

“We are giving the chance to a lucky Indian fan to win a pair of tickets, flights, and accommodation to the London EPrix in July,” the company announced, with details shared on how to win the chance.

Notably, the Hyderabad E-Prix would have been the only official event of the FIA World Championship in India in 2024. Moreover, it was supposed to be part of a multi-year agreement between Formula E and the Telangana Government.

On January 6, Formula E released its official press release, stating, “The cancellation comes following a decision by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department (MAUD), under the control of the Telangana Government, not to fulfil the Host City Agreement signed on October 30, 2023. Formula E Operations (FEO) has been left with no choice other than to formally give notice to MAUD that it is in breach of contract. FEO is considering its position and what steps it may take under the Host City Agreement and applicable laws. All of FEO’s rights in that regard are reserved.”