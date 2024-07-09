Nita Ambani wears Hyderabadi Khada Dupatta for Anant’s Haldi

Mumbai: Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani are set to get married this week, and the couple is celebrating with grand pre-wedding ceremonies. The stunning outfits worn by the women of the Ambani family have become the talk of the town.

On Monday, the Ambanis hosted a lavish Haldi ceremony for Anant and Radhika at their residence in Mumbai. Anant’s mother, Nita Ambani, wore a rare and beautiful Hyderabadi Khada Dupatta, designed by Manish Malhotra.

This choice was a departure from her usual lehengas or sarees. The golden hued Khada Dupatta featured antique zardozi embroidery, adding extra shine to her look. Nita Ambani completed her ensemble with a matching golden maang tikka and statement silver earrings.

The Khada Dupatta is a traditional outfit popular in Hyderabad, often seen at Hyderabadi weddings. Thanks to Bollywood icon Rekha, who frequently wears it to awards functions and weddings, it has gained popularity among celebrities across India.

Anant and Radhika will tie the knot on July 12. The couple, who have been friends since childhood and later fell in love, have already hosted two pre-wedding ceremonies—one in Jamnagar and another on a cruise across Europe.