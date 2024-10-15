Nitin Gadkari announces Rs 516 cr bypass road to ease Nalgonda traffic

Hyderabad: Union minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has unveiled an ambitious infrastructure project aimed at alleviating the persistent traffic congestion in Nalgonda.

A budget of Rs 516 crores has been allocated for the construction of a 14-kilometre, four-lane bypass road along National Highway 565, which connects Nakrekal to Nagarjuna Sagar. This initiative is expected to significantly improve travel conditions in the region.

The new bypass is designed specifically to address the heavy traffic currently experienced in Nalgonda Town, where congestion has become a major issue due to mixed traffic patterns.

Gadkari emphasized that this project will not only enhance road safety but also facilitate smoother and more efficient travel between Nakrekal and Nagarjuna Sagar, benefiting both local commuters and the regional economy.

National Highway 565 serves as a vital link between the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, passing through key locations such as Nalgonda, Macherla, Erragondapalem, and Kanigiri.

The construction of this bypass is anticipated to improve connectivity across these regions, making it easier for vehicles to navigate without getting caught in urban traffic.

State Roads and Buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy expressed his gratitude for the funding, highlighting that there has been a longstanding request for the construction of this bypass.