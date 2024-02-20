Nitish assures assembly of reducing school duration amid oppn protest

He said the new timings will be from 10 am to 4 pm (six hours).

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 20th February 2024 12:56 pm IST
Firmly with INDIA bloc, says Nitish, but wants Congress to 'introspect'
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar.

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday assured the assembly that the existing eight-hour school duration from 9 am to 5 pm in government-run institutions will be reduced by two hours.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

He said the new timings will be from 10 am to 4 pm (six hours).

His assurance came amid uproarious scenes in the assembly by opposition members, who entered the well of the House, protesting the “inhuman” timings.

MS Education Academy

“The timings of schools for academic activities should be from 10 am to 4 pm only… it should not be from 9 am to 5 pm,” he said.

Also Read
Bihar: Nitish Kumar downplays Lalu’s ‘doors always open’ remark

“Yeh galat hai (this is wrong),” he said about the existing school timings.

“I will immediately call the competent officer of the department and will direct him to change the timings. You (opposition members) people should have told me earlier. Now the new timings will be from 10 am to 4 pm,” Kumar said.

His reference was to the fact that the timings were issued by the then education minister Chandra Sekhar of the RJD when the JD(U) was in the Mahagathbandhan.

The education department had in November last year issued the new timings for the schools, and it came into effect on December 1.

Besides providing details of class timings, the guidelines specified the disciplinary measures against teachers for not following the new timetable.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 20th February 2024 12:56 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button