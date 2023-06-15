Nitish has become forecaster now: Giriraj Singh on early election claim

Patna: After Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said the 2024 Lok Sabha election may take place before the scheduled time, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday took a dig at him and said ‘he has become a forecaster now’.

“I don’t know about the early election, but I must say that Nitish Kumar is a forecaster now. He knows everything and we are not knowing anything,” Singh said.

On Wednesday, during the inauguration and stone-laying foundation of 5,061 projects worth Rs 6,680 crore, the Chief Minister said in Patna, “I want to ask all the officers to complete these projects as soon as possible. Make the roads of even those areas where 100 people are living. The earlier you complete the projects, the better it will be for the people of state. No one knows when the election will take place. It is not necessary that an election would take place next year. It may take place early. Speed up the work and complete it quickly. Also give the good names of the roads as well.”

Reacting to the opposition unity meeting in Patna on June 23, Singh said, “Everyone has the right to do the meeting, but I must say that Nitish Kumar is failing to control his own state and is trying to address the issues of the country.”

Arvind Kumar Singh, the spokesperson of BJP Bihar unit said: “Why is Nitish Kumar scared of the Lok Sabha election? Don’t worry, the election commission will conduct the poll at the right time. Election Commission would not run according to you. It runs under the Constitution of the country.”

Countering the BJP leaders, Neeraj Kumar, the MLC and the chief spokesperson of JU(U), said: “After the defeat of BJP in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka, and Assembly elections coming up in three states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, the BJP will be defeated there too. It is in this context that Nitish Kumar said the elections may take place early. Who would deny it.”

“BJP leaders are facing uneasy situations. They are frightened with the opposition unity and series of defeats. Hence, the BJP top leaders like Amit Shah and J.P. Nadda are coming soon after the mega meeting of the opposition unity that will be held on June 23 in Patna,” Kumar said.

Nadda is coming to Jhanjharpur in Madhubani district on June 24 and Amit Shah is coming to Lakhisarai under the Munger Lok Sabha constituency on June 29 for rallies.