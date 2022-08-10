Nitish Kumar countered era of backdoor politics in Bihar: Telangana MLC Kavitha

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLC K Kavitha on Wednesday lauded Nitish Kumar for countering the “era of backdoor politics” in Bihar after he split from the NDA a day ago, and said that it is a “positive change” for the whole nation.

Speaking to the reporters here, Kavitha said, “I believe it’s a positive change for the whole nation because the era of backdoor politics has been countered very well by Nitish Kumar. I appreciate the efforts he has taken and Mahagathbandhan which stood behind him to uphold the verdict given by the people of Bihar.”

The TRS leader said that there should be an end to the backdoor politics and added that Bihar has shown the way.

“This backdoor politics should be stopped, in one or the other way. Bihar has started the way. Nalanda has always shown the way to the world, now to the country I believe. I hope it repeats everywhere else,” she said.

Meanwhile, as Nitish Kumar dumped his ally BJP to form a new government with Mahagathbandhan including RJD in Bihar, former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday questioned the change of stance by the JD(U) leader while also accusing him of siding with “corruption and Congressism”.

Prasad also asked if Kumar’s politics which is around “non-Congressism”, has finished, adding that it was the BJP that made him a big leader.

“You returned to BJP in 2017 due to corruption, and now you returned to Mahagathbandhan again. What are you? Nitish Kumar has been a non-Congress leader. His politics is around non-Congressism. Is that finished? Compromise with corruption and non-Congressism! Nitish Kumar sided with corruption and Congressism. Congratulations. People will give a reply in LS and Assembly polls,” he said.

“I would say the BJP made Nitish Kumar a big leader on its shoulders. Atal ji made him Railway Minister, Chief Minister of Bihar, and a CM candidate in 2005 despite the opposition from the JDU leaders. Arun Singh had announced that we would contest along with JDU in the 2024 and in 2025 Assembly elections under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. Since when was it being plotted?” Prasad added.

Manoj Jha who is an MP in Rajya Sabha said that Bihar has given a “message”.

It’s not only a government that’ll take the oath, it’s ‘ghar wapasi’ of 2017-2020 mandate. It’s very important, especially in an era where BJP has decided to mangle democratic values – that only they would remain. Bihar gave a message. It’s an oath of the people of Bihar,” Jha told ANI.

Kumar ended his alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led (BJP) National Democratic Alliance and rejoined hands with RJD on a day of rapidly changing political developments in Bihar.