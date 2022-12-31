Nitish Kumar meets Dalai Lama

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Published: 31st December 2022 12:43 pm IST
Nitish Kumar meets Dalai Lama
Bodh Gaya: Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama during a sermon at Kalachakra Ground in Bodh Gaya, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Bodh Gaya: Tibeten Lamas prepare tea for Buddhist devotees arrived to attend a sermon of Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama at Kalachakra Ground in Bodh Gaya, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Bodh Gaya: Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama waves at devotees during a sermon at Kalachakra Ground in Bodh Gaya, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Bodh Gaya: Buddhist monks and devotees attend a sermon of Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama at Kalachakra Ground in Bodh Gaya, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Bodh Gaya: Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama during the 3rd and last day of his teaching session at the kalachakra ground in Bodh Gaya, Saturday, Dec 31, 2022. (PTI Photo)
**EDS: IMAGE VIA BIHAR CMO** Bodh Gaya: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar meets Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama in Bodh Gaya, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. (PTI Photo)

