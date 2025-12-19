Nitish Kumar niqab row: Women protest in Kolkata, demand apology from CM

Kolkata: A large number of women on Thursday evening took out a protest march in Kolkata over Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar publicly removing the veil from the face of a female doctor during a recent programme in Patna.

The rallyists, raising slogans and holding placards, asserted that Kumar’s action hurt the dignity of women.

“What Nitish Kumar did was audacious and misogynistic in nature. The nation should come forward and protest,” Priyadarshini Hakim, daughter of senior TMC leader and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, told PTI.

Priyadarshini Hakim was one of the participants of the march from the Park Circus seven-point crossing to Gariahat.

Another woman, who took part in the rally, said: “Nitish Kumar must apologise. His remarks and actions are disrespectful for women. In a democracy, the duty of those in authority is to protect dignity, not undermine it.”

“This issue goes beyond religion. It is about safeguarding women’s autonomy and constitutional values in a democratic society,” she added.

The march saw participation from not only Muslim women, but Hindus as well, underlining what the protesters described as a united stand across communities.

The incident took place on Monday in Patna during an appointment letter distribution ceremony, when Kumar publicly removed the ‘naqab’ (veil) of a young Muslim doctor, while questioning her choice of attire.

The video of it gained national attention and trigerred widespread criticism, with the Bihar CM facing allegations of disrespecting Muslim traditions.