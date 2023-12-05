Nitish Kumar trying to quit INDIA bloc quietly: Chirag Paswan

Patna: After the Congress’ massive defeat in the just-concluded Assembly elections in three states, LJP(RV) chief Chirag Paswan, on Tuesday said that Nitish Kumar is trying to quit the INDIA Opposition bloc on the quiet and hence he refused to attend a meeting called by the Congress party.

A meeting of the INDIA Opposition bloc called by Congress boss Mallikarjun Kharge that had to take place in Delhi on Wednesday has been postponed and will now be held at a date convenient to all.

“Just like Nitish Kumar and his policies have flopped in Bihar, his efforts to unite the Opposition parties are also flopping. Nitish Kumar has no acceptance among any of the Opposition parties and their leaders. The Opposition unity is in disarray,” Paswan said.

“The Mahagathbandhan, under the leadership of Nitish Kumar has already accepted defeat. The way Nitish Kumar avoided the meeting called by the Congress party indicates that he is scared of defeat and hence he is trying to quit the bloc.

“Nitish Kumar, this is just the beginning. Let’s see what will happen in the days to come,” Paswan said.

However, sources said that the meeting was called on a very short notice and as Nitish Kumar is not well he decided not to attend.