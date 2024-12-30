Nitish Kumar’s IPL 2025 salary sees massive jump, what’s his fee?

Hyderabad: Nitish Kumar Reddy is making headlines as one of India’s brightest cricket stars. His incredible journey from a small town in Andhra Pradesh to international fame shows how hard work and talent can change lives. At just 21 years old, Nitish’s skills have brought him success on the field and millions in earnings.

A Rising Star in Cricket

Nitish first caught attention in domestic cricket with record-breaking performances. His consistent batting and bowling made him a standout player for Andhra Pradesh.

This talent earned him a spot in the IPL when Sunrisers Hyderabad picked him in 2023 for Rs. 20 lakh. While his first season was quiet, his hard work paid off in 2024 when he delivered match-winning performances.

Nitish Kumar’s IPL Earnings

Nitish’s performance in the 2024 IPL was outstanding. He played 13 matches, scored 303 runs with a strike rate of 143, and took 3 wickets.

His efforts helped Sunrisers Hyderabad reach the finals. Recognizing his value, the team retained him for Rs. 6 crore in 2025, a massive jump from his Rs. 20 lakh salary the previous year. This made him one of the most sought-after young players in the league.

Nitish’s talent isn’t limited to T20 cricket. In the Boxing Day Test against Australia, he scored a stunning century. His unbeaten 105 helped India avoid a follow-on and proved his ability in the longer format of the game. This innings further cemented his place as a rising star in Indian cricket.

Nitish Kumar Reddy’s journey is inspiring. From humble beginnings, he worked hard to achieve his dreams. Today, he’s not only a cricket sensation but also a millionaire at 21.