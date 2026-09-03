Mumbai: With Bigg Boss 20 just days away from its premiere, the list of rumoured contestants continues to create buzz online. The latest name doing the rounds is YouTuber and digital creator Nitish Rajput, who is said to be in talks with the makers and is said to be almost finalised for the reality show.

He has also been trending on Google as viewers search for more information about the digital creator. Known for his research-based videos on social issues, current affairs, governance, history and topics that spark public debate, he has built a massive following by combining detailed research with storytelling.

Who is Nitish Rajput?

Born in Uttar Pradesh, Nitish Rajput completed his schooling in Rudrapur before earning an engineering degree from Gautam Buddha University. He began his professional career at an IT company in 2013 but left his 9-to-5 job in 2020 to pursue content creation.

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His YouTube channel grew rapidly, crossing 3.5 million subscribers within a short period. It has now surpassed 8 million subscribers, making him one of the prominent Hindi-language creators in the research and information space.

According to his channel description, Rajput aims to use social media and the internet to inform and educate viewers while encouraging them to question and discuss issues affecting Indian society. He also has additional digital platforms, including a podcast.

Nitish Rajput controversies

While his videos have earned him a huge audience, some of his content has also landed him in controversy. In February 2026, Eduquity Technologies, which conducts SSC examinations, filed a Rs 2.5 crore defamation case against Nitish Rajput over a video about the SSC examination process. The company alleged that the video contained misleading information that harmed its reputation. Rajput, however, maintained that his analysis was based on publicly available information and official documents.

Earlier, in May 2025, Nitish Rajput claimed that his YouTube channel had been blocked in Pakistan after he posted content related to Balochistan. He shared screenshots of YouTube notices indicating that the restrictions followed a request from the Pakistani government.

Several of his videos, including those discussing the Indian education system, the Aryan Khan case, the Odisha train catastrophe, the Amritpal Singh case and the Jacqueline Fernandez case, have crossed 50 million views.

When John Abraham praised him

Nitish Rajput has also received praise from Bollywood actor John Abraham. During a podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia in 2024, Abraham described Rajput as “fantastic” and praised his research-driven approach and knowledge.

The actor highlighted how Rajput backs his claims with written sources and official information, adding that listening to someone who has thoroughly researched a subject “makes a difference.”

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 20 is set to premiere on Sunday, September 6, hosted by Salman Khan.