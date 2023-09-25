Nitish rubbishes speculations of JD(U)’s return to NDA

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th September 2023 1:59 pm IST
Nitish Kumar (File Photo/ANI)

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday rubbished speculations in a section of the media about his party JD(U)’s return to the BJP-led NDA, with which it snapped ties around a year ago, and said his prime concern was to strengthen opposition INDIA bloc.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Responding to reporters’ queries on the speculations, Kumar said, “Kya faltu baat hai” (what rubbish!).

The JD(U) leader, who is a key figure in the anti-BJP INDIA coalition, also voiced his disapproval of party colleagues talking about him having “all qualities for making a good PM”.

MS Education Academy

“I have already told my party colleagues not to make such statements. My only wish is to strengthen the unity of the INDIA alliance. I am working only in this direction,” he said.

Also Read
INDIA bloc’s focus on quota within women’s quota, caste census in Bihar

Bihar Assembly Deputy Speaker and senior JD(U) leader Maheshwar Hazari had said that no one is more capable of becoming the PM candidate of the INDIA alliance than Nitish Kumar.

On a question on possibility of cabinet expansion, Kumar put the ball in his deputy Tejashwi Yadav’s court.

“Ask this question to the deputy chief minister,” he told reporters who asked him about speculations of cabinet expansion.

The state cabinet, headed by the JD(U) leader, at present has 28 ministers, with the RJD, to which Yadav belongs, enjoying the lion’s share despite the resignation of two of its ministers.

On BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri’s derogatory remarks against BSP lawmaker Danish Ali in Lok Sabha recently, Kumar said, “Just leave this topic. Our government is working for the betterment of all sections of the society.”

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th September 2023 1:59 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button