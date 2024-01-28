Nitish seeks meeting with Bihar governor, likely to resign

Patna: Amid high political drama in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has requested an appointment with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arleker on Sunday morning.

The Raj Bhawan sources said that the governor has given the time to Nitish Kumar at 10.30 a.m.

Nitish Kumar is expected to resign from the post of chief minister of the Mahagathbandhan government and also stake his claim to be the chief minister for the ninth time with the help of BJP and NDA constituents.

He will be accompanied by BJP state president Samrat Choudhary, leader of opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha and BJP Bihar in charge Vinod Tavare.

Jitan Ram Manjhi and Santosh Kumar Manjhi are also expected to go with Nitish Kumar to the Raj Bhawan.

At present, BJP is holding the meeting in Atal Sabhagar of its headquarters in Patna. They are expected to go to the residence of Nitish Kumar around 10 a.m. and handover the letter of support bearing signatures of all 78 MLAs.

Nitish Kumar has already taken the signature of his party MLAs on Saturday evening.

Kumar will carry the support letter of BJP and HAM-S legislators to the Bihar Governor. He is expected to take oath for the ninth time on Sunday evening. Keeping this in view, Patna district administration has imposed section 144 in the Raj Bhawan area and strictly prohibited any kind of protest march or Dharna.