Nitish’s security breached during the I-day celebration

Nitish Kumar
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar (File Photo)

Patna: A man breached the security of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and tried to reach the stage from where the former was delivering a speech in Patna’s Gandhi Maidan on the occasion of Independence Day.

The security personnel spotted him as soon as he approached zone D of the Chief Minister’s security and shouted slogans against him.

The chief minister paused his speech for a few seconds and resumed it after security forces overpowered the accused and took him out of the premises.

He is currently under the custody of the Gandhi Maidan police station.

Patna police did not disclose the identity and motive of the accused.

Nitish Kumar has hoisted the national flag for the 17 times in Patna’s Gandhi Maidan. Earlier, Bihar’s first Chief Minister Shri Krishna Sinha had done it 16 times.

