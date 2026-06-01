Nizam hurdles cleared, Ram Charan’s Peddi set for big release

Hyderabad: The release of Ram Charan’s much-awaited film Peddi is now back on track in the Nizam region after days of uncertainty over theatre allocations and distribution agreements. The latest developments have brought relief to fans who were worried about the film’s release plans.

Earlier, reports suggested that several theatres linked to SVC Distribution, owned by producer Dil Raju and Sirish, were missing from the initial Nizam theatre list. This sparked speculation that negotiations between exhibitors and distributors had not been resolved.

However, the issue has now been settled. Most SVC theatres are expected to screen Peddi, including major centres in Nizamabad and the popular Sudarshan-Devi theatre complex at RTC X Roads in Hyderabad. This gives the film a significant boost ahead of its release.

Why Was There a Delay in Theatre Confirmations?

The confusion reportedly began due to discussions over the revenue-sharing model between exhibitors and distributors. Several single-screen theatre owners preferred a percentage-based agreement instead of the rental system traditionally followed for film releases.

These discussions created uncertainty around Peddi’s theatre allocation in Telangana. After multiple meetings and negotiations, both sides have now reached an understanding, clearing the way for a smooth release.

According to the latest reports, advance bookings for Peddi across the Nizam territory are expected to begin from June 1. With theatre issues resolved, the makers are now focusing on maximizing the film’s release and promotional activities.

Ticket Price Hike Decision Awaited in Telangana

While the Andhra Pradesh government has already approved special ticket prices and premiere show rates, Telangana is yet to announce its decision. Producers are reportedly waiting for government approval regarding ticket price revisions and additional shows.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is actively promoting Peddi across India. Following events in Mumbai, Bhopal, Bengaluru, Delhi and Chennai, the team is set to hold a grand pre-release event in Vijayawada. Industry observers believe these promotions could further increase the buzz ahead of release.