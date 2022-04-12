Nizamabad farmers dump paddy in front of BJP MP’s residence

Hyderabad: Farmers of Nizamabad on Tuesday dumped paddy in front of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Dharmapuri Arvind’s residence.

They were protesting against the central government’s attitude towards the ongoing paddy procurement issue, that the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has taken up aggressively.

Standing in front of the main gate and chanting slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Arvind, farmers protested against the delay in procuring paddy, resulting in huge losses.

Speaking to reporters, one of the protestors said, “Why did you ask us to produce paddy if you didn’t want to procure. Wherever you are, at here or Delhi, we will make you buy our paddy,” he said referring to MP Dharmapuri Arvind.

He also said that the MP has deceived farmers in the past by promising the turmeric board in Nizamabad district but has never delivered on the promise.

Farmers of Nizamabad dump paddy in front of BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind's residence, on Wednesday, as a sign of protest against Centre's discrimination towards Telangana in paddy procurement.

In 2019 Assembly Elections, TRS leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha had faced the ire of turmeric farmers from Nizamabad for ignoring their demands to hike their produce and setting up a turmeric board in the district. She lost to first time contestant Dharmapuri Arvind defeated TRS leader K Kavitha by a margin of 70,875 votes. However, Arvind has also not kept up his promise in setting up the board.