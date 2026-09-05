Nizamabad: Woman lures boy with candy, kidnaps him from hospital

Hyderabad: An elderly woman allegedly kidnapped a boy from a government hospital in Nizamabad by luring him with chocolate on Saturday, September 5.

In a video shared on social media, the woman can be seen luring the boy with chocolate.

An elderly woman kidnapped a boy from a government hospital in Nizamabad by luring him with chocolate on Saturday, September 5.



In a video shared on social media, the woman is seen luring the boy with the chocolate. Speaking to https://t.co/fNWW1sVsbA, Nizamabad Circle Inspector… pic.twitter.com/LqNe2rY9Xt — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 5, 2026

Speaking to Siasat.com, Nizamabad Circle Inspector Raghupathi said, “The boy’s name is Vedansh; he was kidnapped at 10.30 am. A kidnapping case was registered under Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.”

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The police said that a search operation has been launched to trace the woman and Vedansh.

Similar incident

In May 2026, a six-month-old baby girl was kidnapped from outside the Mallareddy Hospital in Hyderabad. The incident occurred at midnight when kidnappers snatched the baby, identified as Asha, from her mother’s lap while she was asleep.

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The incident led to a commotion, after which the mother, Navneetha, filed a complaint with the Suraram Police.