NLC signs power deal with Telangana for supplying 200 mw green power

Hyderabad: NLC India Limited, a company under the Ministry of Coal, has entered into a Power Usage Agreement (PUA) with the Telangana State DISCOMs to supply 200 MW of solar power.

This agreement establishes a 25-year commitment under the Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) scheme at a competitive price.

NLCIL’s solar project, expected to be operational by June 2025, aims to produce around 1,300 crore units of green energy throughout its lifespan, thereby significantly aiding India’s renewable energy objectives.

This collaboration will provide Telangana with affordable green power and assist in fulfilling the state’s Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO).

For over 30 years, NLCIL has been supplying more than 234 MW of economical thermal power to Telangana, a statement by NLC said.

This project is expected to reduce approximately 90 lakh tonnes of carbon emissions. It will employ advanced technology, such as single-axis trackers and locally produced high-efficiency modules, in line with the Atma Nirbhar Bharat (Make in India) initiative.