NMC satisfied with infrastructure in medical colleges in Telangana: DME

Hyderabad: Telangana director of medical education (DME), Dr Narendra Kumar, on Wednesday, June 19, announced that the National Medical Commission (NMC) is satisfied with the infrastructure in the medical colleges in the state.

It is worth noting that the NMC had issued notices to 26 medical colleges in Telangana, expressing concerns over a lack of infrastructure. Dr Kumar and Telangana health secretary Christina Z Chongtu made a presentation to NMC representatives.

Following the meeting, the DME clarified that the NMC’s concern stemmed from the establishment of new medical colleges in the state. “The state is fully committed to strengthening medical education and improving facilities,” Kumar said in a statement.

The NMC urged the state to expedite faculty appointments and infrastructure upgrades, but assured that no permissions would be withdrawn and MBBS seats would not be reduced.

Dr Kumar added that the review was part of an annual nationwide exercise, initiated in 2022, to ensure and enhance quality standards in medical education. Telangana is not alone in receiving notices—Tamil Nadu (34), West Bengal (27), Karnataka (22), Uttar Pradesh (24) and Andhra Pradesh (17) were also served notices this year.

Telangana currently has 63 medical colleges, including 34 government and 29 private, with nearly 9,000 students enrolled. To address faculty shortages, the state plans to recruit 1,300 assistant professors, 368 assistant associate professors and 360 associate professors.

Infrastructure is also being scaled up with 6,500 additional hospital beds and new diagnostic equipment, including CT and MRI scanners. CT scan facilities are already available at 32 colleges, and new institutions in Jangaon and Mulugu will soon be equipped.

The NMC reiterated that all colleges meeting the required standards will receive the necessary approvals.