NMDC exam hall ticket reaches Telangana youth a day after exam

His area post office told him he was not at home at the time of delivery.

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Portrait of a young man with a beard outdoors, trees in the background.
Jadhav Praveen

Hyderabad: A young man seeking employment was left in deep anguish after a hall ticket from the prestigious National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) Steel Corporation reached him a day after the examination was conducted.

Jadhav Praveen from Telangana’s Adilabad district was scheduled to appear for the NMDC examination in Hyderabad on October 1.

He received his acknowledgement letter on September 16. However, the letter reached him only on October 2.

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Subhan Bakery

When the young man questioned the post office officials, they told him that the letter was dispatched on October 1 and he was unavailable at the time of delivery.

Praveen is a graduate of Civil Engineering course from IIIT Basar. He underwent a one-year training programme as an executive trainee at NMDC Pune

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