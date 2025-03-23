‘No 6th chance’: Telangana mulling to revoke driving licence of repeat offenders

Hyderabad: Telangana transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar announced that the government is considering permanently revoking the driving licences of vehicle operators who violate regulations five times.

He emphasized that such licences would not be reinstated and that vehicles would not be registered if the drivers have a history of violations.

Prabhakar shared this information in response to questions posed by various members during a discussion in the Assembly on Saturday, March 22.

On TGSRTC merger process, auto drivers

In the Assembly, BJP MLA Eleti Maheshwar Reddy raised concerns about when the merger process of TGSRTC (Road Transport Corporation) workers into the government would be completed.

He highlighted that merely paying overtime to workers would not resolve issues, as it leads to fatigue among drivers and increases the risk of accidents.

The government was urged to initiate new recruitments, and CPI member Koonaneni Sambasivarao called for the establishment of a welfare board for auto drivers.

Minister Ponnam responded by stating that a committee has been formed regarding the merger issue and assured that future actions would be communicated.

He also mentioned plans to set up a welfare board for auto drivers, criticizing previous governments for neglecting TGSRTC workers, even amidst protests that resulted in fatalities.

Ponnam accused opposition leaders of spreading misinformation about TGSRTC for “electoral gain” and announced initiatives to enhance vehicle fitness through AI technology.

Additionally, he stated plans to transform Tarnaka Hospital into a centre for heart disease treatment.

Harish Rao slams Congress govt

Harish Rao questioned when RTC workers would be merged into the government and when pending PRC (Pay Revision Commission) dues would be settled.

He criticized the Congress party for failing to fulfill promises made during elections, particularly regarding financial support for auto drivers.

Harish noted that while in power, they had sent a bill to merge TGSRTC workers into the government, but delays occurred at various levels.

He expressed concerns over the privatization of depots under the guise of electric vehicles, which has led to difficulties for workers being transferred to different districts.

He highlighted that the government owes RTC Rs 1,000 crores under the Mahalaxmi scheme.

The Assembly session was adjourned at 8:45 pm until Monday, March 24.