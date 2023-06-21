No alliance with Cong, will contest alone: Telangana BSP chief

Hyderabad: Telangana Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) unit chief RS Praveen Kumar on Wednesday quashed the rumors of an alliance with Congress in the upcoming state elections at the end of 2023.

“Today, the news was published in many Hindi newspapers that I discussed about the alliance in Telangana with the local leader of Congress of Telangana, former MLA Mr. Sampath Kumar. This is fake news. We did not discuss elections with any Congress leader. Bahujan Samaj Party will contest elections in Telangana on its own strength. Our every step in this field and mission will be according to the orders of our National President respected Behenji @Maywati. This is true. Jai Bhim,” he tweeted in Hindi.

आज कई हिन्दी न्यूज़पेपर्स में यह न्यूज़ छप गया के मैं तेलंगाना के कॉंग्रेस के लोकल लीडर पूर्व विधायक श्री संपत कुमार जी से तेलंगाना में घटबंधन के बारे में चर्चा कीया करके।

यह फेक न्यूज़ है।

हम किसी कॉंग्रेस के नेता से चुनाव के बारे में चर्चा नहीं किया।

बहुजन समाज पार्टी… — Dr.RS Praveen Kumar (@RSPraveenSwaero) June 21, 2023

This comes at a time when election analysts and media reports suggested that post the success of the Congress party in the Karnataka polls where a big chunk of the Dalits and the OBCs voted for the grand old party, it is looking to replicate the strategy in poll-bound Telangana.

Reports stated that Congress is alert regarding the effect of the BSP led by RS Praveen Kumar in the state.

With KCR and the ruling BRS upping the ante with the launch of Dr BR Ambedkar’s 125 feet statue in the centre of Hyderabad, next to the newly built secretariat, and the BJP playing its cards carefully around BC politics, the 2023 elections are going to get interesting.