No case against Muslim woman who offered namaz at hospital: UP police

Amid reports of a Muslim woman being booked for offering namaz at a hospital, the Prayagraj police have clarified that no case has been registered and the news is false.

Earlier in the day, a video of a Muslim woman praying at a hospital surfaced on social media. Local media reported that a case had been booked against the woman based on the video that was taken without her consent.

The news drew condemnation from Muslims across the country. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also slammed the UP police over their alleged action.

However, the UP police in a statement said that anyone praying for the good health of their loved ones is not a crime, be it offering a namaz.

“After the video surfaced on social media, an investigation was launched. However, we have not registered a case against the woman. Based on our investigation, we found that that she was praying for the health of her relative. The prayer hurts no one and hence does not amount to a crime. We are yet to investigate further details and the validity of the video,” a Prayagraj police official told Siasat.com.

According to Hindi news reports, the woman was an attendant to a patient at the Tej Bahadur Sapru Chikitsalaya. As she was offering prayers, a video was recorded without her consent and made viral on the internet.

Also Read Terrorists wanted to establish caliphate in India, says Karnataka Police

The Uttar Pradesh government had earlier passed a law that Muslims are forbidden to offer namaz in public places in the state. They can do it only inside a mosque.

Owaisi reacts

Reacting to the incident, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi questioned the Uttar Pradesh police over the increasing number of cases against Muslims offering Namaz in public spaces.

“If admitted to the hospital, taking care of their relatives, in some corner, without hurting anyone, if they pray according to their religion, then what is the crime in this? Does the UP Police have no other work? Wherever Namaz is offered, FIR is registered against the Namazis,” he tweeted