No case evidence destroyed in forensic lab fire: Shikha Goel on imp cases

Hyderabad: A day after the fire accident at the Telangana Forensic Science Laboratory office in Nampally, Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) and Director of Telangana Forensic Science Laboratory, Shikha Goel, on Sunday, February 8, claimed all material objects, including cash for vote scam involving Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, and the phone tapping case involving former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR), MLA T Harish Rao, other leaders and police officials are safe.

Cash for vote, phone tapping files safe: TGCSB

At a press meet held in the Molecular Biology building, a few meters from the accident site, Goel informed that 16 items were received from the court on two different occasions on June 12 and July 14, 2015, from the Principal Special Judge Court (ACB) in connection with an FIR registered against Revanth Reddy and others regarding the cash for vote case.

“All the material objects were examined in the year 2015 and returned to the court in March 2021. None of these, whatsoever pertaining to this case, were present in the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) at the time of the fire incident,” Goel said.

Also Read Fire at Telangana Forensic Science Lab in Hyderabad, KTR cries foul

On files related to the ongoing phone tapping case, which allegedly perished in the blaze, she called the reports “unverified and unsubstantiated speculations,” clarifying that the FSL received a total of 132 material objects on different dates from March 2024 to January 2026.

“Each of the files has been examined, except seven items which were received in January this year, and returned to the forwarding authority on different dates. Examinations were completed, and the reports are in process,” the senior officer said.

“Out of the total material objects received, some have already been returned to the forwarding authority. All the material objects in these cases have been retrieved safely,” Goel assured.

She said that most facilities in the office are fully functional, and those that suffered some damage will be made functional very soon.

“Since the accident, a large quantity of case property has been retrieved and placed under proper security,” she said.

The Nampally police registered a case.